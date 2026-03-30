Myanmar junta chief set to become president as ex-spy chief takes over military command

Myanmar's junta chief was set to assume the role of president after former intelligence chief Ye Win Oo was picked Monday as the new military chief, succeeding Min Aung Hlaing.

Ye Win Oo was appointed commander-in-chief of defense services, taking over from Min, who was nominated as one of three vice-presidential candidates. One of the three nominees will be elected president on Tuesday, according to Burmese outlet Irrawaddy.

Min has ruled Myanmar since 2021, when he led a coup toppling the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover led to the dissolution of her party and exacerbated an ongoing civil war.

After five years in power, Min oversaw a three-phased election since late December that resulted in a victory for pro-military parties.

Ye Win Oo was elevated to the top military role at a ceremony in the capital Naypyidaw.





