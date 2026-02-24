Sudan says any proposal to end war must safeguard its national interests

Sudan said Monday that any proposal to end the war with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) must take into account the country's supreme interests as well as its unity and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said that "any proposal or initiative does not necessarily mean its acceptance or approval by the Sudanese government."

It stressed that "any proposals to end the war and achieve peace must take into consideration the country's supreme interests, Sudan's national security, full national sovereignty, the unity of Sudan's territory, the unity of its institutions, and its territorial integrity."

The ministry added that "any proposals that do not take into account the country's supreme interests will not be accepted by the government and, therefore, will not find their way to implementation."

It also emphasized that Sudan "is a sovereign state and takes its positions and decisions based on its supreme national interests."

The ministry did not provide further details about the nature of the proposal.

Earlier, US senior adviser Massad Boulos proposed a five-pillar strategy to end the war in Sudan, calling for an immediate humanitarian truce and a transition to a civilian government to prevent what he described as "institutional collapse."

Addressing the United Nations Security Council, Boulos said that Washington is working with partners including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Britain to press for a cessation of hostilities without preconditions.

He said the plan begins with an immediate truce and the establishment of a UN mechanism to oversee humanitarian access followed by phased negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire and security arrangements.

The proposal also outlines a structured political process leading to a civilian-led transitional government and, ultimately, democratic elections, in addition to reconstruction efforts and accountability for atrocities committed during the conflict.

No comment has been issued by the RSF regarding Boulos' proposal.

For months, the US and Saudi Arabia, through the international quartet that also includes Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, have been leading efforts to achieve a humanitarian truce in Sudan.

In September 2025, the quartet proposed a plan calling for a three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan, paving the way for a permanent ceasefire, followed by a nine-month inclusive transitional process leading to an independent civilian government.

Sudan has been locked in a bloody conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, killing tens of thousands, displacing about 13 million people, and creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to UN reports.