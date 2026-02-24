South Africa calls on UN member states to recognize Palestinian statehood

South Africa on Monday called on all United Nations member states to recognize Palestinian statehood and act in solidarity with Palestine's people.

"We continue to appeal for an end to Israel's unlawful occupation, an end to the ongoing genocide, together with efforts to permanently displace the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank," Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

"South Africa reiterates unwavering support and solidarity with the Palestinian people," he added, delivering a statement.

Lamola also said South Africa is concerned about attacks on Francesca Albanese, the UN Special rapporteur on occupied Palestinian territories, as well as special procedures mandate holders -independent human rights experts the council appoints to monitor, advise, and report on specific country situations-in general.

"Special procedures mandate holders play a key role promoting and protecting human rights and they must be protected," he said.

Lamola added that South Africa is concerned about attacks on multilateralism, the unpredictable geopolitical dynamics, and the erosion of a rules-based international order.

"In this complex environment, South Africa remains firmly committed to constructive dialogue, and the defense of the universal core values," he said.

He said it will use its UN Human Rights Council membership to combat all forms of discrimination, including the scourge of racism and racial discrimination, and to advance women's empowerment and gender equality, among other causes.

South Africa, which has been vocal on the Palestinian issue, in December 2023 filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention in its actions against Palestinians in Gaza.

Since then, the court has issued a series of provisional measures ordering Israel to take steps to prevent acts of genocide.

More than 72,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed and over 171,000 others injured in the Israeli war since October 2023





