EU extends arms embargo on Zimbabwe by one year

The European Union extended its arms embargo on Zimbabwe by one year until Feb. 20, 2027.

The move followed an annual review of sanctions it imposed on the southern African nation, the Council of the European Union said in a statement Tuesday.

The Council lifted all remaining provisions related to travel bans and asset freezes on individuals and entities, however. This follows the 2025 delisting of Zimbabwe Defense Industries, which was the last remaining entity on the list.

"The EU remains constructively engaged with Zimbabwe and looks forward to deepening the bilateral relations across a broad range of areas of mutual interest, including on trade and investment," it said, adding the measures' effectiveness would be monitored in light of any future developments.

On Feb. 15, 2011, the Council adopted restrictive measures in view of the situation in Zimbabwe, which were subsequently renewed and adjusted over the years.

"This decision replaced the legal framework for measures already in place since Feb. 18, 2002. The council decision and council regulation adopted today reflect the decision to maintain and extend the existing arms embargo in view of the situation in Zimbabwe," it added.

The Council first imposed sanctions and an arms embargo on Zimbabwe in February 2002 due to serious and systematic violations of human rights, including political violence and a "reign of terror" that resulted in deaths and displacements.

Other reasons included its concern over the escalation of violence and intimidation against political opponents, particularly in the lead-up to the 2002 presidential election, the government's alleged infringement on the freedoms of opinion, association and peaceful assembly, and the expulsion of the head of the EU's election observation mission in mid-February 2002.



