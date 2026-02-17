Nigerien president thanks Algeria for rejecting military intervention after 2023 coup

Nigerien President Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani expressed gratitude Monday to Algeria for its support in the wake of the July 2023 coup, commending the country for rejecting calls for military intervention.

Algerian authorities showed solidarity with the Nigerien people, "despite futile attempts by certain powers with neo-colonial undertones, as well as international and sub-regional organizations that have been ordered and manipulated," Tiani told a joint news conference with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the capital Algiers.

He said Algiers' stance, which respected Niger's sovereignty and "internal political choices," honors Algeria, its government and people.

"In any case, no Algerian, no African could comprehend that Algeria would allow its territory to be used to attack an African country, especially when it concerns the same power that, for more than a century, inflicted unbearable suffering on the valiant Algerian people," Tiani said.

He lauded Algeria's position, comparing it with "some African countries, or their manipulated leaders," who missed their "historical rendezvous" by responding to "French calls to wage war against the Nigerien people."

"The peace and security that we want for Niger, we want them for our neighbors and friends as well," Tiani said.

Following the July 26, 2023 coup in Niger that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued an ultimatum to the coup leaders, threatening military intervention to restore constitutional order and activating its standby force. France also expressed support for ECOWAS's potential use of force.

- Break in months of diplomatic strain

Tiani arrived in the Algerian capital on Sunday for talks with Tebboune, in a move seen as signaling an end to more than 10 months of diplomatic tension between the two countries.

On Thursday, Algeria announced the immediate return of Ahmed Saadi, its ambassador to Niger, after a reciprocal downgrade of diplomatic ties since last April. The move followed the resumption of duties by Niger's ambassador to Algeria, Aminou Malam Manzo.

The diplomatic rift began last April when Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, the sole members of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), recalled their ambassadors from Algeria after Mali accused Algiers of shooting down one of its drones.

Algeria said at the time that the aircraft had violated its airspace on an offensive trajectory, marking the third such breach.

It responded by recalling its ambassadors from the three countries under the principle of reciprocity. It later said Niger's decision stemmed from solidarity within the Sahel alliance rather than a bilateral dispute.

Ties began to thaw late last year. In November, the Nigerien president sent Tebboune a message marking Algeria's Revolution Day. In January, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab visited Niger to review joint oil projects, marking the first senior-level Algerian visit since the diplomatic downgrade.



