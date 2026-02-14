African Union leaders open 39th summit with water

African heads of state and government gathered in Addis Ababa on Saturday for the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, a two-day summit centred on water security, climate pressure, and strengthening Africa's representation in global institutions.

Leaders are launching the AU's 2026 theme of the year Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, and other international leaders are participating in the summit at AU headquarters, underscoring growing international engagement with Africa's development and security priorities.

In addition to discussions on water governance and climate resilience, leaders are expected to review peace and security situations across the continent, assess progress on Agenda 2063 the AU's long-term development blueprint and consider institutional reforms aimed at improving the effectiveness and financial sustainability of the continental body.



