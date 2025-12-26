Climate shifts endanger ‘women’s gold’ shea butter across Africa’s Sahel

Climate change is increasingly threatening shea butter production across the Sahel, putting at risk the livelihoods of millions of women in West Africa, according to a report published by Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Shea butter, also known as karite butter, is extracted from the nuts of shea trees that grow naturally across the Sahel and savanna regions.

However, erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts, and episodes of intense precipitation linked to climate change are reducing yields and degrading nut quality, the report said Thursday.

The disruptions are already being felt across the sector.

According to the Global Shea Alliance, more than 8 million shea trees are lost each year due to logging and land pressure.

"Shea production and harvesting are already severely disrupted," said Obed Dadzie, marketing manager at The Savannah Fruits Company, which works with more than 48,000 women across Ghana, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Mali.

"No supplier in the sector can keep up with global demand due to the impacts of climate change."

Dadzie said rainfall during the traditional wet season has become increasingly irregular, weakening tree growth and reducing the fat content of the nuts, which directly lowers butter output.

In parts of the Sahel, he added, shea trees continue to be cut down for firewood, despite their economic and ecological value.

Beyond butter production, shea trees play a key role in local food systems by providing shade that protects crops such as millet from extreme heat.

Environmental activist Mustafa Gerima, who works on conservation efforts in northern Uganda, said climate shifts over recent decades have sharply reduced productivity.

"Thirty years ago, the rains arrived in April or May. Now they often come much later," he said, noting that yields per tree have dropped significantly.

The impact is particularly severe for women, who traditionally collect the fruits and process the nuts through labor-intensive, artisanal methods. Income from shea butter allows many to support their families and send their children to school.

Known as "women's gold," shea butter owes its name to longstanding traditions that reserve the harvesting and handling of the trees and their fruit for women.

Shortages are also being felt in Europe, where demand for natural and vegan cosmetic products continues to rise. Importers warn that while global consumption is growing, those at the start of the supply chain are paying the highest price.