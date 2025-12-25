At least five killed in suicide attack in Nigeria

At least five people have been killed and 35 injured, some of them seriously, in a suicide bombing in north-eastern Nigeria, a police spokesman said on Thursday.



The perpetrator blew himself up during evening prayers in a mosque in the city of Maiduguri. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but police say there are many indications that it was an Islamist terrorist attack.



The Islamist terrorist organization Boko Haram has its roots in Maiduguri in Borno State. The group has repeatedly carried out attacks in northern Nigeria and also in Maiduguri. It has also used women and children as suicide bombers.



The latest incident in Africa's most populous country comes at a time of increasing insecurity. In recent weeks, mass abductions from churches and schools have caused unrest and fear among the population.



