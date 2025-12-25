5 KILLED AS RESCUE HELICOPTER CRASHES ON TANZANIAS MOUNT KILIMANJARO

Five people were killed after a rescue helicopter crashed on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro while being on a medical evacuation mission, police said.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa said the crash occurred Thursday at about 11.30 am East African Time, as the helicopter was flying to pick up patients who had been climbing the mountain through the tourism company Boby Camping.



The aircraft went down in the high-altitude zone between Kibo Hut and Barafu Camp, one of the final ascent routes to Africa's highest peak standing at about 5,895 meters (19,341 feet) above sea level.

Maigwa said the victims were two foreign nationals, a tour guide, the pilot and a doctor who was part of the rescue team. No survivors were reported.

Mount Kilimanjaro, a major tourist destination, regularly relies on helicopter evacuations to rescue climbers suffering from altitude sickness or injuries during ascents.

The area is known for thin air and rapidly changing weather conditions that can complicate rescue operations.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site and investigations into the cause of the accident initiated.



