Paramilitary RSF claims control of 2 areas in Sudan’s North Darfur

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed control of two areas in North Darfur state in western Sudan.

RSF forces on dozens of combat vehicles stormed Abu Qamra, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the provincial capital El-Fasher, local sources told Anadolu.

The area had been under the control of the Sudanese army and allied forces.

According to the sources, the RSF forces also attacked Ambro town, roughly 300 kilometers (185 miles) northwest of El-Fasher.

The rebel group said in a statement that its fighters have "tightened control" over both areas.

RSF fighters posted videos on social media that appeared to show their presence in the two areas.

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army on the claim.

Of Sudan's 18 states, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army, in turn, holds most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and center, including the capital Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.