Sudan army chief slams Quad truce proposal delivered by US envoy

Sudan's Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan criticized on Sunday the proposal presented by the Quad Mechanism through the US president's adviser for Middle East and Africa affairs, Massad Boulos.

He said the paper "is the worst document ever submitted, as it eliminates the armed forces, calls for dissolving all security agencies, and keeps the rebel militia (Rapid Support Forces) in its areas."

This came during a meeting between Burhan and senior army officers ranked brigadier general and above, according to a statement from the council.

Burhan did not disclose the details of the paper he referred to.

However, on Sept. 12, the Quad (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and the United States) issued a statement calling for an initial three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan to allow urgent humanitarian aid to enter all areas, paving the way for a permanent ceasefire.

This would be followed by the launch of a comprehensive and transparent transitional process to be completed within nine months, meeting the aspirations of the Sudanese people for an independent civilian government with broad legitimacy and accountability.

There was no immediate comment from the Quartet parties or from Massad Boulos regarding Burhan's statements.

Burhan, who also leads the army, added: "If the mediation continues in this direction, we will consider it non-neutral."

He said the US envoy "speaks as if he wants to impose certain dictates on us."

He added: "We fear that Massad Boulos may become an obstacle to the peace sought by all Sudanese."

Burhan said Boulos "is making threats and saying that the government is obstructing the arrival of humanitarian convoys and has used chemical weapons."

He continued: "We tell him that this document of yours is unacceptable," stressing the need to adopt the roadmap proposed by the Sudanese government.

In February, the Sudanese government announced a roadmap for resolving the Sudanese crisis. It includes several pillars, most notably launching an inclusive national dialogue for all political and societal forces.

The plan also calls for forming a government of independent national experts, helping the state overcome the consequences of war, "laying down arms, and vacating civilian sites as a precondition for any talks with the rebellion."

Separately, during the same meeting, Burhan rejected US criticism alleging "Muslim Brotherhood influence within the army," insisting that the military institution is capable of reforming and restructuring itself without external interference.

He said the narrative promoted by Boulos about alleged "Muslim Brotherhood control" inside the army is a "scare tactic" used to influence Americans, Saudis, and Egyptians, stressing that it is "untrue and a lie."

Burhan accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing "genocide and ethnic cleansing."

He pointed to the presence of "countries and political actors" (unnamed) that are providing support to the RSF, considering such support "unacceptable."

He added: "We are not advocates of war, nor do we reject peace, but no one can threaten us or impose conditions on us."

Since April 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.





