UN migration agency calls for urgent action to support millions of civilians affected by Sudan’s war

A Sudanese refugee walks past her shelter at the Tine transit camp in Chad on November 8, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) called Monday for urgent action to support millions of civilians affected by Sudan's war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

IOM Director General Amy Pope arrived in Sudan on Monday to assess the humanitarian response in the war-torn country.

Pope urged the international community to act swiftly to support the millions of people affected by the Sudanese crisis.

"Over 30 million people need help. Nearly 10 million are displaced inside the country," Pope said on the US social media company X.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

The situation worsened late last month when the RSF captured El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, and committed ethnic-based massacres, according to local and international organizations.

Meanwhile, the Tawila Emergency Room in North Darfur, a local relief committee, said that a fire broke out east of the Dali camp, destroying the belongings of displaced civilians.

The committee appealed to humanitarian organizations to intervene urgently to assist the affected families.

With the fall of El-Fasher, the RSF gained control of all five Darfur states in the west, out of Sudan's 18 states, while the army controls most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and center, including the capital Khartoum.

Darfur makes up about one-fifth of Sudan's territory, but most of the country's 50 million people live in army-held areas.