Sudanese army shoots down RSF drone in North Kordofan

Sudanese army forces shot down a drone operated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the city of El-Obeid in North Kordofan state early Saturday, local media reported.

The Sudan News portal, citing military sources, said air defenses successfully brought down the Chinese-made drone as it flew over the city. The drone reportedly attempted to target military and civilian sites west of El-Obeid.

Activists shared clips on social media showing the moment the drone was shot down, accompanied by cheers from residents.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage from the attempted attack.

The RSF carried out drone strikes on Friday targeting areas in Omdurman city in Khartoum state and Atbara in the River Nile state, the same source said.

On Thursday, the Sudanese army said its air defenses intercepted a swarm of drones targeting Omdurman, west of Khartoum, and the northern city of Atbara.

Sudanese authorities have accused the RSF of carrying out repeated drone attacks on civilian targets in Khartoum and other cities, though the group has not publicly responded to the accusations.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.





