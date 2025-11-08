African Union voices concern over US 'military threat' to Nigeria

The African Union Commission (AUC) voiced concern Friday about statements by the US that accused Nigeria of complicity in attacks against Christians and indicated possible military action.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of sovereignty, non-interference, religious freedom and the rule of law as enshrined in the AU Constitutive Act.

"The Commission notes with concern recent statements by the United States of America alleging that the Government of Nigeria is complicit in the targeted killing of Christians and threatening military action," it said.

"The Federal Republic of Nigeria is a longstanding and valued Member State of the African Union, playing a key role in regional stability, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping and continental integration," said the AUC.

The Commission stressed its full respect for Nigeria's sovereign right to manage its internal affairs, including matters related to security, religious freedom and human rights, in line with its Constitution and international commitments.

It expressed support for Nigeria's position that its Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and belief and that the government rejects all forms of religious persecution.

Highlighting that Nigeria faces complex security challenges affecting citizens of all faiths, including violent extremism, banditry and communal conflicts, the AUC urged regional and international cooperation to strengthen Nigeria's capacity to address insecurity and protect civilians.

The Commission also warned against "weaponizing religion" or simplifying Nigeria's multifaceted challenges into a single narrative, saying the rhetoric could hinder effective solutions and destabilize communities.

Urging the US and other partners to engage through diplomatic dialogue, intelligence-sharing and capacity-building rather than unilateral threats, the AUC said military action could "undermine continental peace, regional stability and AU norms for peaceful conflict management."

The AUC reaffirmed its readiness to support Nigeria through its peace and security mechanisms and partnerships to promote stability and protect all citizens.



