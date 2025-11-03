Hundreds of displaced civilians flee El-Fasher to northern Sudan amid dire conditions

Hundreds of displaced civilians arrived in the city of Al-Dabba in Sudan's Northern State after traveling more than 1,200 kilometers, coming from El-Fasher in North Darfur amid dire conditions, local media reported on Monday.

The Sudan News outlet, citing local sources, said about 62,000 people fled El-Fasher after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took control of the city in late October, heading toward Kurma, Tawila, and Garni in North Darfur. Thousands remain stranded on the way without transport or assistance.

Several of the newly arrived civilians walked long distances and endured extreme hardship before reaching Al-Dabba, the report said.

Medical group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Sunday called on the RSF and allied armed groups to immediately allow civilians to leave Sudan's El-Fasher city, as conditions in the North Darfur capital are deteriorating, with abuses against residents escalating.

"We urgently call on the RSF and allied armed groups to spare civilians and let them flee El-Fasher," Michel Olivier Lacharite, MSF head of emergencies, said in a statement published by the organization on US social media company X.

He also urged the members of the QUAD -- the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt -- to use their leverage "to stop the bloodbath," in the city.

The group said it is closely monitoring the situation and warned that the international community "cannot look away" as the humanitarian crisis deepens in El-Fasher.

On Oct. 26, the RSF seized control of the city of El-Fasher and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organizations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed 20,000 people and displaced more than 15 million as refugees and internally displaced persons, according to UN and local reports.