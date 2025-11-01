 Contact Us
News Africa Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'

Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'

Egypt held the official inauguration of the long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) near the Pyramids on Saturday, in a lavish ceremony with dancers and stars wearing colourful and golden pharaonic costumes.

AFP AFRICA
Published November 01,2025
Subscribe
SISI OPENS GRAND EGYPTIAN MUSEUM, CALLS IT NEW CHAPTER IN HISTORY

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday opened the Grand Egyptian Museum, a long-awaited, billion-dollar showcase for pharaonic treasures, saying that its inauguration opened "a new chapter in history".

"Today, as we celebrate together the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, we are writing a new chapter in the history of the present and the future, in the cause of this ancient homeland," Sisi told a gathering of princes, queens, heads of state and other dignitaries at a ceremony in the museum's square.