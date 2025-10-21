M23 rebel officers, 36 fighters surrender: Congolese army

Two officers and 36 fighters from the M23 rebel group have surrendered amid the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the Congolese military said Monday.

Maj. Dieudonne Kasereka, the communications officer for the 34th Military Region, confirmed the surrender to reporters.

He said those who surrendered, including a major, a captain and other fighters, handed over their arms in the Rutshuru, Masisi and Walikale territories in North Kivu province, as well as in Kalehe in South Kivu.

The majority of those who surrendered are "part of forcibly conscripted civilians and former government soldiers and police officers who were kidnapped" in the cities of Goma and Bukavu, which were seized by the rebels earlier this year, Kasereka said.

"Their testimonies confirm the inhumane treatment and abuses committed within the rebel movement."

Johnny Makala, one of the deserters, fled "to save his life," he told local media.

Brig. Gen. Constantin Muyuwa, commander of the 34th Military Region, called on the M23 members still active to emulate the deserters and surrender.

Congo and rebel groups that include the M23 (AFC/M23) signed an agreement last week in Doha to establish a ceasefire monitoring mechanism.

The agreement builds on the Declaration of Principles ceasefire deal signed in Doha in July.

But fighting continues between government forces and the M23 rebels, with each side accusing the other of violating the ceasefire.

On Saturday, the rebels accused government forces of bombing their positions using two Sukhoi-25 fighter jets.

The UN, Kinshasa and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of supporting the M23, which is at the center of the conflict in eastern Congo, but Kigali denies this.





