At least people 42 dead in South Africa bus crash

At least 42 people were killed when a bus crashed in South Africa's northern Limpopo province, according to local media on Monday.

The fatalities include 18 women, 17 men, and seven children, the local broadcaster SABC said, citing the Transport Ministry.

More than 30 passengers were hospitalized after the bus, carrying nationals of Malawi and Zimbabwe, lost control, rolled down an embankment, and landed on its roof on Sunday.

Rescue efforts were underway early Monday, as some passengers were suspected to be still trapped inside, while the road remained closed.





