Pakistan 107-1 at lunch in first South Africa Test

Opener Imam-ul-Haq hit a solid half-century as Pakistan reached 107-1 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa in Lahore on Sunday.

Haq was unbeaten on 59 while skipper Shan Masood was 44 not out as the duo steadied Pakistan after losing opener Abdullah Shafique for two off the third ball of the match.

With the Gaddafi Stadium pitch likely to take spin, Masood opted to bat after winning the toss and named specialist spin duo Noman Ali and Sajid Khan in the team.

Haq completed his 10th Test fifty, including five fours, in an unbroken 105 stand with Masood.

South African captain Aiden Markram introduced spin in the sixth over and by lunch had used all three of his spinners -- Prenelan Subrayen, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy.

But it was pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada who got the lone breakthrough in the first over, trapping Shafique leg-before.

The two-match series is part of the new World Test Championship two-year cycle. South Africa won the title by beating Australia in June.