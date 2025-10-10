Zimbabwean lawmaker dies after his car hits elephant

Desire Moyo, a 45-year-old Zimbabwean lawmaker, died on the spot early Friday after his car hit an elephant south of the capital, Harare.

Moyo, an award-winning poet, educator and arts administrator, was traveling along with four other members of parliament (MPs), who were injured in the clash along the Bulawayo-Gweru highway, a day before Moyo's 46th birthday.

He was a member of the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and also served on the country's parliamentary committee for sport, recreation, arts and culture.

"We share deep sorrow and profound shock at his death," the Nkulumane Constituency, which he served, said in a statement through its office confirming the news of his death on Friday.

The other legislators, Madalaboy Ndebele, Rittah Ndlovu, Libion Sibanda, and Sethulo Ncube, all sustained injuries in the same crash and were taken to a local hospital.

No harm to the elephant was reported.





