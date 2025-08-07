WHO: Cholera outbreak spreads across Sudan

In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, WHO highlighted that Sudan is facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, marked by disease, hunger, displacement, and despair after more than two years of conflict.

The statement emphasized that cholera has spread to all 18 states in Sudan, noting:

"Over 96,000 cases have been reported since August 2024. Measles and malaria are also continuing to spread."

ONGOING CONFLICT IN SUDAN

Since April 15, 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in intense fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

According to the United Nations, the conflict has triggered the world's largest displacement crisis, causing severe destruction to infrastructure, healthcare, education, and the economy.

More than 11 million people have been displaced internally, and about 4 million have fled to neighboring countries.

On May 20, the Sudanese army claimed full control over the capital, Khartoum, while the RSF shifted its focus to the western regions.

The RSF now controls four of the five states in the Darfur region and has been besieging El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, for over a year. The army and allied forces continue to defend the city.