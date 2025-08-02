Nigerian nurses call off strike as talks progress

Striking nurses in Nigeria will head back to work as the government and their union make progress on talks over wages and working conditions, the union said Saturday.

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) launched a seven-day "warning strike" on Wednesday as previous talks collapsed, including those over poor wages that medical workers say are contributing to "brain drain".

The strike was the latest upheaval to the Nigerian medical system, with a previous work stoppage hitting the capital earlier this year when local government councils slow-walked the implementation of a new minimum wage.

Medical workers have been among the waves of people emigrating from Nigeria in search of better work abroad, with nurses in particularly high demand.

The union "acknowledges the positive steps taken by the Federal Government in responding to the nine core demands of NANNM," it said in a statement.

Union official Joe Akpi told AFP that while new wages hadn't been agreed to yet, talks would continue.

The West African country is currently in the throes of a worst-in-a-generation economic crisis as President Bola Tinubu implements reforms that have been praised by the IMF but seen the cost of living spike.









