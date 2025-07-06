21 KILLED IN NIGERIAS ROAD ACCIDENT

 Contact Us
At least 21 people were killed in a road crash on Sunday on the Zaria-Kano highway in Nigeria's Kano State.

Published July 06,2025
According to a statement by Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Labaran, three others sustained injuries in the tragic accident involving a trailer and a bus.

The FRSC rescue teams proceeded to the scene for rescue and evacuation operations, the statement added.

"The burnt bodies of the deceased were evacuated and deposited at Nassarawa Hospital Mortuary, Kano, while the injured were taken to Garun Malam General Hospital," the statement said.