38 killed, 28 injured in Tanzania bus collision

At least 38 people were killed and 28 others injured after a passenger bus collided head-on with a minibus and caught fire in the northern region of Kilimanjaro, the presidency said Sunday.

The crash occurred late on Saturday when a tire of a passenger bus burst, causing the vehicle to veer into the opposite lane and collide head-on with a minibus, resulting in both vehicles being engulfed in flames, a presidency statement said.

Thirty-six bodies were unidentifiable due to burn injuries, while 22 of the 28 injured have been discharged from the hospital and six remain under treatment.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan extended condolences to the families of the victims of the "great tragedy" and wished the injured a swift recovery, while urging all drivers to exercise caution and adhere to road safety laws.