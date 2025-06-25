Nigerian army ‘neutralizes’ bandits after attacks on military bases

The Nigerian army has "neutralized" several bandits following an attack on its forward operating bases in the northern states of Niger and Kaduna, the army said Wednesday.

The military bases in the general areas of Kwanar Dutse Mairiga and Boka in Niger and the local government area of Aungwan Turai Chikun in Kaduna came under a "3-pronged" bandit attack on Tuesday, the army said in a statement.

The Nigerian army's land and air units launched numerous counterattacks and "eliminated scores of bandits" in clashes.

"Sadly, some gallant warriors paid the supreme price in the day-long battles," with four troops wounded in the encounters and being treated.

Separately, around 20 troops were killed early Tuesday in clashes with bandits close to a military camp near Bangi, in Niger's Mariga local government area, according to a military source who spoke with Nigeria-focused Sahara Reporters.





