UN rights chief raises concern over intensifying violence in Sudan

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday warned of intensifying violence and human rights violations in Sudan, where a civil war continues since April 2023.

"The recent fighting and grave risk of further aggravation in an already brutal and deadly conflict raise severe protection concerns, amid a pervasive culture of impunity for human rights violations," Turk said in a statement.

He warned of the "disastrous consequences" of continued and escalating violence across Sudan's North Darfur and Kordofan regions, where reports of civilian casualties, sexual violence, abductions, and looting have emerged from multiple areas.

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed tens of thousands, displaced over 13 million, and devastated health facilities, homes, and markets.