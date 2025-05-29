Sudan reports 70 deaths from cholera in Khartoum in 2 days

At least 70 Sudanese have died from cholera in Khartoum in the last two days, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement cited by the local Sudanakhbar media outlet said authorities are struggling to curb a cholera outbreak in Khartoum and the surrounding state.

On Wednesday, the ministry reported 942 cholera cases, including 25 deaths, and 1,177 infections, including 45 deaths, a day earlier.

In August 2024, the Sudanese authorities declared cholera a national epidemic.

Sudan's health infrastructure has been one of the most affected by the ongoing civil war between the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been taking place since April 2023.



