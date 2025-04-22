World Food Program warns of 'alarmingly high' malnutrition in Ethiopia amid deepening crisis

A worker covers a truck full of sacks of grain in a warehouse of the World Food Programme (WFP) in the city of Abala, Ethiopia, on June 09, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

Malnutrition rates in Ethiopia have reached "alarmingly high" levels, with 4.4 million pregnant women and young children urgently needing treatment, the World Food Program (WFP) warned Tuesday.

Speaking at a UN press briefing in Geneva, Zlatan Milisic, WFP country director in Ethiopia, said in Somali, Oromia, Afar, and Tigray regions child wasting has surpassed the 15% emergency threshold.

"Ethiopia is absorbing crisis after crisis," Milisic said. "What's particularly worrisome is that drought, conflict, and refugee influxes are looming shocks that could push already vulnerable communities over the edge."

More than 10 million people are acutely food insecure across the country, including 3 million displaced by conflict and climate shocks, he said.

According to the official, despite WFP reaching over 3 million people with food and nutrition support in early 2025 -- largely with reduced rations -- the agency has now been forced to suspend treatment for 650,000 malnourished women and children due to funding shortfalls.

Operations for 800,000 refugees, including 100,000 Sudanese, are also at risk, with food and cash assistance set to run out by June, he said. In total, 3.6 million people could lose access to WFP support unless urgent funding arrives.

The WFP is appealing for $222 million through September to maintain operations and scale up to reach its 2025 target of 7.2 million people.

"We have the teams, logistics, and capacity in place," Milisic said. "What we lack are the resources to act at the scale the crisis demands."