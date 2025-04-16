US pastor rescued in South Africa after deadly shootout kills 3 abductors

 Contact Us
American pastor Josh Sullivan, 45, was rescued unharmed after a deadly shootout between law enforcement and his captors in South Africa. Sullivan had been abducted last Thursday while leading a prayer service in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, and held hostage for nearly five days.

Published April 16,2025
A 45-year-old American pastor, Josh Sullivan, was rescued unharmed after a deadly shootout in South Africa between law enforcement and his captors, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Sullivan had been abducted last Thursday while leading a prayer service at his church in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape province. Armed men stormed the building and took him hostage, holding him in the same city for nearly five days.

Lt. Col. Avele Fumba, spokesman of the South African Police Service's elite Hawks unit, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Sullivan was found "miraculously unharmed" inside a vehicle during a Tuesday night operation, in which all three suspects were killed in a high-intensity exchange of gunfire.

"The victim was found inside the same vehicle from which the suspects had launched their attack," Fumba said.

Sullivan was quickly assessed by medical staff and is in "excellent condition," Fumba said.