South Sudan faces 'one of the worst humanitarian outlooks’: UN official

The UN Secretary-General's special representative warned on Wednesday against the "sharp deterioration" in the political and security situation in South Sudan.

"South Sudan faces one of the worst humanitarian outlooks since independence -- driven by escalating subnational violence, the spillover from the Sudan conflict, deepening economic collapse, extreme weather and a sharp decline in international aid," Nicholas Haysom, the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), told the Security Council.

Haysom said regional volatility is feeding instability in South Sudan, and around 9.3 million people need assistance, with 7.7 million suffering acute food insecurity.

"Let me underscore once again that there is a serious and growing risk that conflict dynamics may steer South Sudan dangerously off track," he said.

Haysom urged the parties involved to resolve tensions through dialogue, build trust and confidence and refocus on the peace agreement.

"The Revitalized Peace Agreement remains the only viable framework to break this cycle of violence in South Sudan," he said.

The UNMISS was initially established for one year from 2011, with an intent to renew as needed.

Last year, the Security Council extended the UNMISS mandate until 30 April 2025, highlighting that the mission is designed to advance a multiyear strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war and an escalation of violence in South Sudan.







