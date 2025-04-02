UK expresses concern over Chinese military exercises around Taiwan

Britain on Wednesday joined the U.S., European Union and Japan in expressing concern over Chinese military exercises around Taiwan, calling for restraint and to avoid actions that undermine peace in the region.

"We are concerned by China's military exercises around Taiwan, part of a pattern of activity which is increasing tensions and risking dangerous escalation in the Taiwan Strait," a spokesperson for Britain's Foreign Office said.

"The UK reaffirms our clear interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is of critical importance to global prosperity, and our support for a free and open Indo-Pacific.







