UN warns South Sudan on 'edge of collapse' as tensions rise

The UN on Thursday voiced deep concern over the escalating situation in South Sudan, warning that recent developments risk pushing the country into renewed conflict.

"The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) is following with deep concern the alarming situation in South Sudan," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference.

Dujarric highlighted that the UN peacekeeping mission in the country is calling on all parties to exercise restraint and uphold the Revitalized Peace Agreement, which was signed in 2018 to bring stability to the nation.

The mission has also joined regional and international peace partners in expressing alarm over the house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar.

"The UN warns that this action takes the country yet one step closer to the edge of a collapse into civil war and the dismantling of the peace agreement," Dujarric said.

The spokesperson urged South Sudanese leaders, including President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Machar, to resolve their grievances peacefully.

"It should be clear to all that the people of South Sudan can ill afford to endure the consequences of the civil war," he stressed.

Dujarric noted that 9.3 million people in South Sudan are already in need of humanitarian aid due to ongoing conflict, climate challenges, and economic turmoil.

"It's vital that the leaders of the country put the interest of the people first and foremost," he emphasized.







