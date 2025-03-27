Sudan’s RSF denies losing fight against army, says ‘strategically repositioning’

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group denied losing its war against the Sudanese army on Thursday, saying it is "strategically repositioning" its forces.

"We loudly declare that our forces have never lost a battle," the rebel group said in a statement.

"They have strategically repositioned and expanded across the battlefronts to secure their military objectives, paving the way for the ultimate resolution of this conflict in favor of the Sudanese people."

Sudan's Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared the capital Khartoum "free" on Wednesday after his army forces expelled RSF forces from the city.

The RSF said that its forces will continue to fight "until all wars cease, security and stability are restored."

"Our forces, with firm strength, will continue to defend the homeland's soil and secure a decisive victory. There is no retreat, no surrender…, and we remain committed in our pledge to protect the nation and uphold the dignity of our great people."

The RSF's territorial control has been shrinking rapidly in recent weeks, with the army reclaiming areas across Khartoum, Al-Jazira, White Nile, North Kordofan, Sennar, and Blue Nile states.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

The international community and the UN have called for an end to the war, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan's 18 states.