At least 4 killed in roadside bomb explosion in Somali capital

At least four people, including a journalist, were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, police said.

The blast at El-Gaabta intersection in the Hamar Jajab neighborhood occurred near the presidential palace, a police officer told Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it attacked Somali president's convoy heading to Mogadishu international airport.

Hussien Sheikh Ali, the Somali president's national security adviser, said the president is safe and is in the frontline towns.

"This nation cannot be intimidated by hypocrisy and exaggerated lies", he said in a statement on X after the attack.

The Somali people's rejection of al-Shabaab and Daesh terror groups is "our greatest asset. Strengthening governance and unity of purpose will ensure victory", he said in a separate statement.

The presidency also said in a statement that the president visited the front-line district of Adan Yabal to lead and reinforce the ongoing offensive aimed at eradicating international terrorists.







