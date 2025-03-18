50,000 residents displaced by violence in South Sudan

Violence in the Upper Nile state in South Sudan has displaced 50,000 residents, and 10,000 have crossed into Ethiopia since late February, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan Anita Kiki Gbeho said Tuesday.

She said in a statement that insecurity has led to the relocation of 23 humanitarian workers and the closure of the cholera treatment unit in Nasir, worsening an outbreak.

Gbeho expresses concern about escalating violence in Nasir, Ulang and Baliet counties that is affecting the population and disrupting humanitarian operations.



She urged those involved in fighting to respect and protect the population, humanitarian workers and critical infrastructure.

"The violence is putting already vulnerable communities at greater risk and forcing the suspension of life-saving services," she said. "I urge all actors to allow humanitarians to safely reach those in need, especially women, children, and the elderly."

Gbeho reaffirmed the UN's commitment to working with the government and partners to support affected communities and address the root causes of violence and instability.

"The humanitarian community is doing all it can, but insecurity and global funding cuts are impacting our ability to deliver critical assistance," said Gbeho. "The little we have must be protected so that urgent support for people most in need can be provided. Currently, 5.4 million people, more than half of them children, require life-saving assistance and protection before the flood season starts."

Clashes broke out in the town of Nasir between members of the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the local Nuer White Army on March 3.

Tension arose when the government wanted to deploy forces to replace those who had been in the area for years. But those in the Nuer White Army were misinformed that the forces were going to disarm them. That led to the SSPDF evacuation of the town and the arrests of several politicians, who are accused of inciting violence between the army and the Nuer White Army.

A general was among 27 soldiers who were killed March 7 when a UN helicopter trying to evacuate them from Nasir came under attack.

After four years of armed conflict between 2013 and 2016, all parties in the country agreed to form a unity government in 2018.

South Sudan formed the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, or unity government, on Feb. 22, 2020, as part of an agreement signed by all parties on Sept. 12, 2018, in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.