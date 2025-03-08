France begins military withdrawal from Senegal with handover of 2 key facilities

France formally began its military withdrawal from Senegal on Friday, handing over two key facilities to the West African nation as part of a broader shift in its regional strategy.

"The French side handed over to the Senegalese side the facilities and housing in the Maréchal and Saint-Exupéry districts on Friday, March 7, 2025," the French Embassy in Senegal confirmed in a statement. "Located near the Hann Park, these districts were ready to be returned since the summer of 2024."

The move follows Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's push to remove foreign forces from the country, reflecting a wider wave of resistance to France's presence in West Africa. France's influence in the region has steadily declined, with its forces also exiting Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad in recent years amid growing local opposition.

A joint commission was set up last month to coordinate the withdrawal, and the French military recently dismissed 162 Senegalese personnel working on bases in Dakar. The French Embassy, however, did not disclose how many troops remain in Senegal.

France has announced plans to sharply reduce its African military footprint, with Djibouti expected to be its only permanent base on the continent. Paris said it may provide defense training or targeted military support based on requests by individual nations.