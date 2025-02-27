Explosions leave multiple casualties in Congo during rally of M23/AFC rebels: Report

 Contact Us
Published February 27,2025
Several people were killed and injured in explosions that occurred Thursday in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo during a rally of M23/AFC rebel groups, according to local media.

Corneille Nangaa, the coordinator of AFC/M23 groups, was about to end the rally in Bukavu when the explosions occurred, Congolese online news outlet Actualite reported, citing witnesses.

The M23 group has intensified its territorial control in eastern Congo since December, recently seizing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Fighting in the eastern Congo has led to the deaths of more than 7,000 people this year, Congo's Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka said.

DR Congo accuses Rwanda of backing the rebel groups, and countries, including the US and the UK, announced punitive measures and sanctions against Kigali over the alleged support.