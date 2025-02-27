Conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo affects over 1M schoolchildren: Gov’t

The recent escalation of violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where M23 rebels have intensified an offensive against government forces, has led to the closure of 2,594 schools, authorities said Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Education Ministry indicated that 1,483 schools have been closed in North Kivu province while 1,111 are closed in South Kivu province, affecting 1.1 million children.

"The resumption of school activities has been difficult, with the safety of students and teachers compromised due to explosive devices in certain schools," the ministry said.

"Many schools have been bombed, destroyed or transformed into military bases by armed groups. By targeting students and schools, this war is also a war on our future. In an unprecedented tragedy, a school was even turned into a cemetery, illustrating the horror and despair that plagues the education sector in conflict zones," the statement added.

The M23 group has intensified its territorial control in eastern Congo since December, seizing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Fighting in eastern Congo has led to the deaths of more than 7,000 people this year, Congo's Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka told the UN Human Rights Council on Monday.