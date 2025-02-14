UN refugee agency warns of 'rapidly worsening' humanitarian crisis in Congo

The UN refugee agency voiced alarm on Friday over the "rapidly worsening" humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as the continued lack of access hampers the provision of urgently needed aid.

"Heavy artillery shelling and looting have destroyed 70,000 emergency shelters around Goma and Minova in North and South Kivu provinces, leaving some 350,000 internally displaced people once again without a roof over their heads," spokesperson Eujin Byun said at a UN press briefing in Geneva.

Byun stressed that hundreds of thousands of displaced people are now living in overcrowded makeshift shelters, churches and hospitals. The displaced people in Goma are also affected by a spike in crime.

While some 100,000 internally displaced people have attempted to return to their homes, she noted that homes have been damaged and there are few or no essential services.

"Displaced people reported that fear of unexploded ordinance, destroyed homes and lack of essential services are significant obstacles to their safe return," she said. "The crisis is worsening as people flee to areas where humanitarian aid cannot reach due to insecurity."

The spokesperson called for an immediate cessation of hostility to ensure the safety of civilians.

"We urge all parties to stop attacks on civilian infrastructure and guarantee unhindered humanitarian access," she said.





