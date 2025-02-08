African leaders' summit begins in Tanzania to push for ceasefire in eastern DR Congo

A high-stakes joint summit of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) officially kicked off in Tanzania on Saturday, with regional leaders demanding an immediate ceasefire in the escalating conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The summit, hosted by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has brought together key African leaders, including Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is en route but has sent a representative to attend the summit. Meanwhile, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi is attending virtually, with Prime Minister Judith Suminwa representing him in person.

In her opening remarks, the Tanzanian president stressed the urgency of restoring peace.

"The ongoing violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo threatens not just Congo but the entire region. This summit must produce decisive actions for peace and security," Hassan said.

The leaders are expected to discuss both diplomatic and military interventions, including the possibility of a reinforced regional peacekeeping force.

Speaking Friday at a special Human Rights Council session in Geneva, UN rights chief Volker Turk condemned the escalating violence in eastern Congo, particularly in North and South Kivu, where the M23 armed group, backed by the Rwandan Defense Forces, has intensified its offensive.

Since Jan. 26, more than 3,000 people have been killed, 2,880 injured, and over 500,000 displaced, adding to the 6.4 million already internally displaced, according to Turk.

Eastern Congo has been plagued by decades of conflict driven by ethnic tensions, armed groups, and competition over resources. Both EAC and SADC have deployed troops in past peace efforts, but instability persists in the country.















