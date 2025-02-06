Niger orders closure of Red Cross: Report

The military administration in Niger has ordered the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to close its offices and leave the country, according to a media report.

Niger canceled its agreement with the Red Cross in a verbal note that was received Tuesday by the ICRC, the Air Info news outlet reported.

Nigerien authorities expressed concerns in November about the EU's unilateral distribution of humanitarian aid to NGOs, including the ICRC, "in disregard of the principles of transparency and good collaboration."

Around 140,000 people benefited from ICRC's efforts in Niger from January to June 2024, according to the international aid organization.

For 35 years, the ICRC claims it provides primary health care, sanitation, drinking water and access to essential services as well as vaccination for animals.

Nigerien officials have not commented and no reason was been given for the expulsion.

The ICRC also did not issue a statement on the government's orders.





