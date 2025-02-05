40 Chinese among 53 foreign citizens arraigned over alleged attempts to destabilize Nigeria

At least 53 foreign nationals, including 40 from China, were arraigned in the past two days in Nigeria over alleged attempts to destabilize the African nation's constitutional structure, according to an official statement.

The suspects were charged with various offenses, including alleged cybercrimes, cyberterrorism, possession of documents with fraudulent intent, and identity theft, said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Being part of a syndicate comprising 792 suspected cryptocurrency investment and romance fraudsters, the suspects were arrested last December in the southwestern city of Lagos.

On Monday, 29 Chinese, 10 Filipinos, one Malaysian, one Indonesian and one Pakistani were arraigned, while the remaining 11 Chinese were brought into court on Tuesday, the statement said.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges but were remanded in the correctional center.

The two cases were separately adjourned to a later date this month and March.