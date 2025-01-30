UN 'deeply concerned' by situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

A UN spokesperson on Thursday voiced concern about hostilities in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We are deeply concerned by the situation in South Kivu, particularly, which remains very volatile, with credible reports that the M23 is moving rapidly towards the city of Bukavu," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said there are reports of Rwandan Defense Forces crossing the border "in that direction," according to the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, MONUSCO.

"Clashes are continuing to be reported between the M23 and the Congolese Armed Forces and allied forces," he added.

Since MONUSCO withdrew from South Kivu in June, UN peacekeepers have focused on defending key positions in North Kivu, including Goma and Sake, where fighting between the M23, the Congolese Armed Forces and other armed groups persist.

"Today, our colleagues are also concerned about humanitarian security risks, particularly inter-ethnic conflict in the absence of UN peacekeeping forces in that area," said Dujarric.

He said the situation in Goma remains "tense and volatile" with occasional shootings continuing within the city.

The M23, allegedly backed by Rwanda, has intensified its offensive in eastern Congo, capturing key towns and advancing toward Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has repeatedly denied claims of supporting the rebels.

















