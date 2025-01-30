Britain condemns occupation of Congolese city of Goma on Rwandan border

Britain on Thursday condemned the "occupation" of the Congolese city of Goma, bordering Rwanda, and said it is now considering "the possibility of a review of all UK support to Rwanda," which is accused of supporting the rebels who besieged the city.

A statement from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office described the occupation of Goma and other territories in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by M23 and (allegedly by) Rwandan Defense Forces (RDF) as an "unacceptable breach of DRC's sovereignty and the UN Charter which poses a fundamental risk to regional stability."

"The UK calls for the immediate withdrawal of all RDF from Congolese territory," it said.

A spokesperson for the office said that on Sunday, the foreign secretary told Rwanda's President Paul Kagame that an attack on Goma would "provoke a strong response from the international community. On 29 January, (UK Minister for Africa) Lord Collins made clear to the Rwandan High Commissioner that Rwanda's actions in eastern DRC were unacceptable and expressed deep concern at reports of M23 and RDF advancing through South Kivu towards Bukavu."

"The humanitarian situation, already dire before M23 and RDF's latest offensive, is now critical," the spokesperson added.

He said: "More than 800,000 people in the area who were prioritised for support may no longer receive vital food and nutritional assistance. The UK calls on all parties to immediately cease hostilities, facilitate humanitarian access, and return to inclusive diplomatic talks. Their engagement in good faith in African-led processes will be key. There can be no military solution."

The statement added that the UK is "actively considering next steps, alongside international partners, including the possibility of a review of all UK support to Rwanda."

M23 launched a major offensive last week in Goma, home to around 3 million people. Congo, however, accused Rwanda of sending its troops to the city to support the rebels.

While Rwanda has denied backing rebels, regional leaders have made calls for an immediate ceasefire as dozens of people have lost their lives while hundreds have been injured. It remains unclear who controls the city and the government institutions in Goma, which borders Rwanda.

Several reports claimed nearly 100 people lost their lives over the past week but Anadolu could not independently confirm the exact death toll.

Thousands have been displaced, many of whom have fled to Rwanda, including staff of international groups such as the UN and World Bank.

Rwanda has said nine of its citizens died in alleged cross-border fire from Goma. At least 17 peacekeepers have also been killed since last week.