Somali army kills 16 al-Shabaab terrorists

The Somali army on Tuesday killed 16 al-Shabab terrorists in an operation in the eastern part of Hiiraan region, according to state media.

The army alongside local forces intensified a large-scale operation in the Hiiraan region aimed at eliminating the al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab terrorist group, the Somali news agency SONNA reported.

It said Somali security forces effectively captured several strategic locations, including Beera Yabaal, Buur Abooto, Eega Galmaay, Jidcilaan, and Cadow Gureey.

The army said its ongoing operation aims to fully liberate Somalia from extremist groups and ensure lasting peace and security for Somali citizens.

The Horn of Africa country has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh (ISIS) terror groups.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and African Union peacekeepers stationed in the country.



