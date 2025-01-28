Death toll among peacekeepers climbs to 17 in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Four more South African soldiers were killed in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, bringing the total number of peacekeepers killed to 17 as clashes with M23 rebels continued, media reports said on Tuesday.

The M23 rebels launched a mortar bomb attack on Goma Airport, killing three members of the South African National Defense Force on Monday, while another peacekeeper was killed in the fight with the rebels, South African Broadcasting Corporation said in its report.

Since last week's rebel offensive in Goma, at least 17 peacekeepers from the Southern African Development Community regional force and the UN mission in Congo have been killed.

Earlier reports from Goma city, which borders Rwanda, said at least 25 people were killed and 375 others were injured in clashes between Congolese government forces and rebels.

Congo and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the rebel group. Rwanda, however, denies the allegations.

M23 claims that it is defending the interests of minority Congolese Tutsis, who say they are discriminated against for their ethnic ties to Rwanda's Tutsi community.

The latest casualties among the peacekeepers come as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone call with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame on Monday night.

They discussed the ongoing developments in the eastern Congo and the escalation in fighting that has resulted in the deaths of peacekeepers.

"The two heads of state have agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks by all parties to the conflict," said a statement from Ramaphosa's office.