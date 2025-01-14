Cyclone Dikeledi kills 3 in Madagascar, displaces thousands: Red Cross

Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi has claimed three lives in Madagascar and displaced more than 5,000 people, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Africa and the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) confirmed on Tuesday.

"Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi has returned and is now heading southwest of Madagascar after crossing the Mozambique Channel. While no direct impact is expected, worsening weather conditions are likely. 3 deaths and 5,216 affected people reported," the IFRC said in a statement.

Before reaching Madagascar, Dikeledi passed near Mayotte, a French overseas island, prompting a red alert.

Authorities advised residents to remain indoors, but the cyclone caused minimal damage as it moved south of the island. The region experienced minor flooding and some disruptions, but its infrastructure remained largely unaffected.

The IFRC, in its statement, noted that together with local Red Cross teams, they are closely monitoring the situation as the storm continues its trajectory southwest of Madagascar.

Communities along its path have been urged to stay vigilant and adhere to safety advisories to minimize further risks.

The cyclone's impact comes less than a month after the region was hit by Cyclone Chido, which caused significant devastation in Mayotte and parts of Madagascar.

Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte on Dec. 14, 2024, causing widespread devastation.

The storm led to at least 35 confirmed deaths, approximately 2,500 injuries, and the displacement of up to 100,000 people, according to local authorities.

When French President Emmanuel Macron visited Mayotte following Cyclone Chido, local authorities informed him that extensive infrastructure damage had severely hampered rescue and relief efforts.

They also warned that the death toll could rise due to significant challenges in accessing affected areas.