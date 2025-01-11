Gunmen kill 8 in South Africa mass shooting

Police in South Africa are investigating a mass shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Pienaar area of Mpumalanga province.

Police said in a statement that six people, including a woman, were fatally shot by unidentified gunmen who opened fire outside a tavern in Pienaar, near the town of Nelspruit.

Two other victims, a male and female, succumbed to their injuries later in hospital, police said, adding that three others are receiving treatment.

"THE MOTİVE BEHİND THE SHOOTİNG İS STİLL UNKNOWN AT THİS STAGE, AND CİRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDİNG THİS İNCİDENT ARE UNDER İNVESTİGATİON,"

the statement said.

Mass shootings have become more frequent in South Africa, a country with one of the highest crime rates in the world. Eighteen people were killed in a mass shooting in the town of Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape province, were targeted in September 2024.