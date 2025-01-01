Some Congolese soldiers sentenced to death for desertion, murder

Thirteen members of the Congolese armed forces were sentenced to death by a military court in North Kivu on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

A total of 23 soldiers were brought before the military court in North Kivu last week. Among them, 13 received the death penalty for charges including desertion before enemy forces such as the M23 militia, murder, and pillaging during the state of siege.

Four others received prison sentences ranging from two to 10 years for offenses such as misuse of military munitions, violating orders, and theft.

The convicted soldiers had fled their positions during clashes with the M23 rebels, a group allegedly supported by the Rwandan Defense Force, in the Lubero territory of North Kivu.

"Among the convicts, 13 were sentenced to death for offenses including murder, pillaging during the state of siege, and cowardice. Four others received sentences for dissipation of war munitions, violation of orders, and simple theft," Col. Mak Hazukay, army's spokesperson for the region, told Anadolu.

Eastern Congo has seen intense fighting between Congo's armed forces and M23 insurgents in recent months. Since the resurgence of the M23 rebellion, numerous soldiers have faced military tribunals for charges such as desertion, violating orders, and wasting ammunition.

The latest convictions stem from incidents in December 2024, during the resurgence of heavy fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 militia in Lubero.