Türkiye condoles with Ethiopia over loss of 71 lives in road accident

Türkiye on Monday extended its condolences to Ethiopia over a road accident that claimed the lives of 71 people.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Ethiopia," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement added that Ankara is "deeply saddened" over the loss of many lives due to the accident.

On late Sunday, at least 71 people, including a bridegroom, were killed when a wedding caravan crashed in Ethiopia's southern Sidama region.